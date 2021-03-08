CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter worth $42,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 25.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 35.5% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on CNP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.69.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $20.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.58 and a 52-week high of $25.39.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. CenterPoint Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.75%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

