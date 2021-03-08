Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Short Interest Update

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 144,300 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the January 28th total of 191,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Reliant Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Reliant Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliant Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

Shares of Reliant Bancorp stock opened at $24.46 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.94. Reliant Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $24.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $398.65 million, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $38.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.57 million. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 17.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that Reliant Bancorp will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Reliant Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

In other Reliant Bancorp news, insider Kim York purchased 2,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.02 per share, for a total transaction of $49,832.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Wallace acquired 1,400 shares of Reliant Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.35 per share, for a total transaction of $28,490.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 85,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,541.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,694 shares of company stock worth $92,008. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 11.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 11.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. 31.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking.

