Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Hits New 1-Year High at $49.23

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.23 and last traded at $49.23, with a volume of 2879 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.80.

A number of analysts recently commented on SAH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.06 and a beta of 2.58.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 18.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 85,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,162,000 after purchasing an additional 128,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

About Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

