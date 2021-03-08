Sony (NYSE:SNE) Downgraded by Macquarie

Sony (NYSE:SNE) was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.
SNE traded down $2.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.28. 30,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,299. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.06 and its 200 day moving average is $91.25. Sony has a 12 month low of $50.94 and a 12 month high of $118.50.
Sony Company Profile
Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.
