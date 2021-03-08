Sony (NYSE:SNE) Downgraded by Macquarie

Sony (NYSE:SNE) was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

SNE traded down $2.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.28. 30,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,299. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.06 and its 200 day moving average is $91.25. Sony has a 12 month low of $50.94 and a 12 month high of $118.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sony in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sony in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Sony by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Sony by 706.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 7.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

