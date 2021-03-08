Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Hits New 12-Month High at $59.84

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.84 and last traded at $59.22, with a volume of 110862 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.92.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LUV shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.57 and its 200-day moving average is $44.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.40, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $214,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 156,154 shares in the company, valued at $8,814,893.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $964,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,144,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,918 shares of company stock valued at $3,194,415 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUV. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 230.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,240,120 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $197,632,000 after buying an additional 2,956,645 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,394,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,368,571 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $296,839,000 after buying an additional 1,960,778 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,101.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,583,280 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $73,797,000 after buying an additional 1,451,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

