Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Price Target Increased to C$15.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TCN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC increased their target price on Tricon Residential from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$14.50 target price (up previously from C$13.50) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.47.

TSE:TCN traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$12.37. The stock had a trading volume of 275,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,738. Tricon Residential has a one year low of C$5.45 and a one year high of C$13.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.67.

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager primarily focused on rental housing in North America. The firm invests in a portfolio of single-family rental homes, multi-family rental apartments and for-sale housing assets, and manages third-party capital in connection with its investments.

