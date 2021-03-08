NOV (NYSE:NOV) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.48

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.48 and last traded at $17.09, with a volume of 45205 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.29.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOV. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NOV from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.25.

In other NOV news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 10,000 shares of NOV stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $148,100.00. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of NOV by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,542 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NOV by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NOV by 4.3% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 41,109 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of NOV by 4.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,319 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NOV by 0.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 730,702 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

