National Bank Financial Increases Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Price Target to C$625.00

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$600.00 to C$625.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.43% from the stock’s current price.

FFH has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$500.00 to C$550.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Fairfax Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$500.00 to C$590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

FFH stock traded up C$10.56 on Monday, hitting C$527.72. 32,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,268. Fairfax Financial has a 1-year low of C$319.37 and a 1-year high of C$538.06. The stock has a market cap of C$13.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$492.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$433.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.29.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$42.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$17.86 by C$24.73. The business had revenue of C$8.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.98 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fairfax Financial will post 48.1899962 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It insures against losses to property from fire, explosion, earthquake, windstorm, flood, boiler explosion, machinery breakdown, and construction defects, as well as underwrites automobile, commercial and personal property, and crop insurance.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.