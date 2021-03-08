Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Cormark

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Cormark in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$139.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$108.25 to C$117.46 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$126.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$124.50 to C$131.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$130.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$124.75.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) stock traded up C$0.58 on Monday, hitting C$123.10. The company had a trading volume of 953,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,304. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$113.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$107.40. The company has a market cap of C$55.13 billion and a PE ratio of 13.48. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of C$67.52 and a 52 week high of C$123.69.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported C$2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.48 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.66 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 12.6599996 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Capatides sold 37,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.49, for a total value of C$4,481,291.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,611,345.51. Also, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$122.00, for a total transaction of C$1,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,330 shares in the company, valued at C$284,260.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

