Analysts Set Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Price Target at $22.75

Shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Root in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Root in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Root in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Root stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.60. 37,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,183,333. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.02. Root has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $29.48.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Root will post -4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Root in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Root in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Root in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new position in Root in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Root in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000.

About Root

Root, Inc is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. Root is a technology company revolutionizing personal insurance with a pricing model based upon fairness and a modern customer experience. Root's modern, mobile-first customer experience is designed to make insurance simple.

