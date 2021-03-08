Color Platform One Day Volume Reaches $498.00 (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 46.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 8th. Color Platform has a total market cap of $623,422.11 and approximately $498.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 44.8% lower against the dollar. One Color Platform coin can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,366.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $521.63 or 0.01015495 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $184.64 or 0.00359451 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00030929 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000893 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 44.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003012 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000287 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Color Platform

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

