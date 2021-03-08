ZClassic (ZCL) Price Reaches $0.27 on Exchanges

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000532 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 27.1% higher against the dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $2.50 million and $29,191.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.27 or 0.00247767 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.94 or 0.00097228 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00057092 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000056 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,136,036 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZCLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.