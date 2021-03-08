Korea Investment CORP Has $3.43 Million Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,800 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $3,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $47.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $52.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Hormel Foods news, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $1,520,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HRL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Argus cut Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.38.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

