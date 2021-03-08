Korea Investment CORP Has $3.72 Million Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 62.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 135,983 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.05% of Sealed Air worth $3,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SEE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 3.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 1.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the third quarter worth $343,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 6.9% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 3.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. S&P Equity Research upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.92.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $44.19 on Monday. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $47.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.70%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

