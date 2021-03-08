Korea Investment CORP Acquires 1,000 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MGM. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at about $183,348,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at about $107,944,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 69.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,150,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,017 shares during the period. Provident Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at about $20,843,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,183,000. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MGM. Roth Capital raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $37.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 2.42. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $39.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.72 and its 200 day moving average is $27.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 1.30%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $289,148.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,231. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 2,168,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $80,768,048.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,731.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,257,107 shares of company stock worth $84,158,943 over the last quarter. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

