PCHAIN Hits One Day Volume of $63,485.00 (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. PCHAIN has a market capitalization of $16.23 million and approximately $63,485.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One PCHAIN token can now be purchased for $0.0201 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00060748 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.53 or 0.00818004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00009665 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00026706 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001950 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00061074 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00030319 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00041351 BTC.

About PCHAIN

PCHAIN (CRYPTO:PI) is a token. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,661,546,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 807,688,344 tokens. PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

