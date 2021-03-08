Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $200,000.00

Brokerages forecast that Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) will announce sales of $200,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Anterix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $210,000.00 and the lowest is $180,000.00. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anterix will report full year sales of $930,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $870,000.00 to $970,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.26 million, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $9.55 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Anterix.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.08. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 21.60% and a negative net margin of 4,358.98%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Anterix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.40.

Shares of ATEX stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.73. The stock had a trading volume of 8,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,695. Anterix has a 12-month low of $27.26 and a 12-month high of $57.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.62.

In other news, insider Christopher Guttman-Mccabe sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $47,302.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,595. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 31,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $1,272,063.39. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 125,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,058,085.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 9,956 shares of company stock valued at $425,287 and have sold 76,096 shares valued at $3,080,254. Corporate insiders own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Anterix by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,306,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,142,000 after purchasing an additional 512,262 shares during the period. Lomas Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Anterix by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lomas Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,021,000 after buying an additional 235,479 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anterix by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,746,000 after buying an additional 41,992 shares during the period. Heard Capital LLC bought a new position in Anterix during the fourth quarter worth about $10,064,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 132,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 64,463 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

