Omnicom Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:OMC)

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 14,581 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,632% compared to the typical daily volume of 842 call options.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OMC. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 13.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 175.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 53.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 49,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 17,130 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OMC. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.78.

Shares of OMC traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,555. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.78. Omnicom Group has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $75.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Omnicom Group will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

