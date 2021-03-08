Banano Hits 24-Hour Volume of $226,853.00 (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 33.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Banano has a market capitalization of $13.75 million and $226,853.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Banano coin can currently be bought for about $0.0114 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Banano has traded 138.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.53 or 0.00459236 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00066925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00060748 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.53 or 0.00818004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00009665 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00026706 BTC.

About Banano

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,454,096 coins and its circulating supply is 1,201,740,214 coins. Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official website is banano.cc . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

