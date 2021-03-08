LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $225,000 Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Discovery by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,071,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,253,000 after purchasing an additional 430,720 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Discovery by 7.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,718,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,313 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Discovery by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,594,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,716,000 after acquiring an additional 115,709 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Discovery by 14.7% during the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,150,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,157,000 after acquiring an additional 276,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Discovery by 33.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,069,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,564,000 after acquiring an additional 521,252 shares in the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Discovery from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

In related news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $463,650,000.00. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DISCK stock opened at $53.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.54 and a 200-day moving average of $26.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $53.73. The company has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.52.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

