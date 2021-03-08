HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 10,066 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,066 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $45.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.98 and a 52-week high of $46.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.12.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

