LS Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,918 Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,995,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,811,000 after acquiring an additional 441,150 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 5.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,268,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,547,000 after acquiring an additional 68,337 shares during the period. Central Securities Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 14.6% in the third quarter. Central Securities Corp now owns 1,100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,084,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,454,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 548,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,124,000 after acquiring an additional 11,709 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Rayonier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th.

NYSE:RYN opened at $32.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Rayonier Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.96 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 103.03 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.42.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Rayonier had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $196.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.78%.

In related news, CEO David L. Nunes sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $228,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,986,073. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $60,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,739 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,806.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $689,150 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

