Boston Partners Acquires 6,637 Shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 51.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Haynes International were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 213.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Haynes International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Haynes International by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 11,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Haynes International by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Haynes International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Haynes International alerts:

HAYN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Haynes International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

HAYN stock opened at $30.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $382.36 million, a P/E ratio of -56.89 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 9.20. Haynes International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.29 and a 52-week high of $30.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.81.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.12). Haynes International had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Haynes International, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Haynes International’s payout ratio is presently -166.04%.

Haynes International Profile

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.