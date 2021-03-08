Boston Partners Has $847,000 Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Boston Partners cut its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 139.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $124.11 on Monday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $65.09 and a 12-month high of $129.12. The stock has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.11 and its 200-day moving average is $113.28.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 52.60%.

AJG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.80.

In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total value of $1,502,298.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 33,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,937,213.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $729,752.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,848,742.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,441 shares of company stock worth $3,155,083. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.