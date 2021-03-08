Boston Partners Has $685,000 Holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,290 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Primo Water were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,837,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,893,000 after acquiring an additional 453,318 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Primo Water by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,791,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,741,000 after buying an additional 235,239 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Primo Water by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,500,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,889,000 after buying an additional 75,288 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Primo Water by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,053,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,354,000 after buying an additional 43,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Primo Water by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,604,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,990,000 after buying an additional 8,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PRMW shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.21.

In other Primo Water news, CEO Thomas Harrington acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $508,550.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 319,680 shares in the company, valued at $4,644,950.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Primo Water stock opened at $15.26 on Monday. Primo Water Co. has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. Equities analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

