Boston Partners Has $756,000 Stock Position in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO)

Boston Partners increased its position in shares of RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,787 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.39% of RGC Resources worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RGCO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in RGC Resources by 490.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,694 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 4.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,647 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 377,632 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 41,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 10,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,962 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter.

Get RGC Resources alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on RGCO shares. TheStreet raised RGC Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

RGCO stock opened at $23.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $191.41 million, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.32 and a 200-day moving average of $23.87. RGC Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.08 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The energy company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 16.75%. On average, research analysts expect that RGC Resources, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,144 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 9 metering stations.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.