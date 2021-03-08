WAX Market Cap Reaches $229.74 Million (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 19.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. WAX has a total market cap of $229.74 million and $20.18 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WAX has traded 93.9% higher against the dollar. One WAX coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hive (HIVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000598 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000384 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 38.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00035023 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,706,649,817 coins and its circulating supply is 1,530,028,722 coins. WAX’s official website is wax.io . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

WAX Coin Trading

