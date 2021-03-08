HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGAM)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGAM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 234,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,663,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,970,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $3,006,000.

NASDAQ SGAM opened at $10.02 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.19. Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $10.69.

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

