OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.76

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.76 and last traded at $20.65, with a volume of 515 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.63.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 6.54%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.28%.

In other news, Director Julian Inclan sold 4,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $86,467.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 1,944 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $36,955.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,844 shares in the company, valued at $35,054.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 310,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,754,000 after buying an additional 59,499 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in OFG Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 963,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,859,000 after purchasing an additional 39,585 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 510,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,473,000 after purchasing an additional 15,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:OFG)

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

