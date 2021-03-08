Short Interest in Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) Drops By 19.4%

Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 162,000 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the January 28th total of 201,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 295,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $557,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Trebia Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,728,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Trebia Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Azora Capital LP increased its holdings in Trebia Acquisition by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 520,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 223,978 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trebia Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREB traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,228. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.88. Trebia Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $11.99.

Trebia Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

