Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Short Interest Update

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 12,130,000 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the January 28th total of 15,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.39.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $128.78. The stock had a trading volume of 144,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,024,789. The company has a market cap of $364.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.75. Walmart has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.81%.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at $424,060,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,605,000 shares of company stock worth $1,237,182,017 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

