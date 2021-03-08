Short Interest in Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) Declines By 19.8%

Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 986,900 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the January 28th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 299,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Talend news, CFO Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $159,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,477,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,107 shares of company stock valued at $867,480. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Talend by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Talend during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $956,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Talend by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Talend by 134.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 18,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Talend by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 806,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,482,000 after purchasing an additional 55,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TLND traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.44. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,299. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.10. Talend has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $63.43.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. Talend had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 72.44%. The firm had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Talend’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Talend will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Talend from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Talend from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Talend from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.88.

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

