HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 46.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,494 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 36.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,033,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,076,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492,489 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 128.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,192,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,322 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 27.5% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,188,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,931,000 after acquiring an additional 904,307 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 19.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,779,000 after acquiring an additional 435,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,329,000 after acquiring an additional 420,494 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.31, for a total value of $284,324.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 294,220 shares in the company, valued at $46,577,968.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $1,176,903.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,302,709.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,786 shares of company stock worth $38,297,161 in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $143.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $229.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.15, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.64.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENPH. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.65.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

