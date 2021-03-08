HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.54 Million Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 958,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,395,000 after purchasing an additional 519,161 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,363,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $505,757,000 after purchasing an additional 424,781 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,794,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,965,000 after purchasing an additional 315,099 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $575,565,000 after purchasing an additional 305,000 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 286,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,361,000 after purchasing an additional 137,079 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $227.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $265.50 and a 200-day moving average of $236.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 53.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.90 and a 52-week high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total transaction of $521,439.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,374.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 6,372 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.37, for a total transaction of $1,716,425.64. Insiders sold a total of 84,946 shares of company stock valued at $22,269,990 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho restated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.75.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

