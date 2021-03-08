HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,061,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,832,000 after purchasing an additional 84,298 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,193,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $84.77 on Monday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $123.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.63 and a 200 day moving average of $90.31.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $414.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.70 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $821,473.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,518 shares in the company, valued at $768,863.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OLLI. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Story: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.