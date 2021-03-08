HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 2,034 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 63,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 25,230 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of FOX by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 225,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 51,551 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in FOX by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 24,191 shares in the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FOXA shares. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of FOX from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of FOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.95.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $41.29 on Monday. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $41.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.51 and a 200-day moving average of $29.11.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

