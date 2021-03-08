Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 82.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,771 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 12,830 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.0% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,150.00 price target (up previously from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,000.46 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,225.62 and its 200 day moving average is $3,202.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 87.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.