InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) will announce $0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for InterDigital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.28. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InterDigital will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $3.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for InterDigital.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). InterDigital had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 5.25%.

IDCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley increased their price objective on InterDigital from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. InterDigital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

Shares of InterDigital stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.18. 5,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,740. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.93 and its 200-day moving average is $61.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. InterDigital has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $69.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in InterDigital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

