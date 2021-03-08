BMO Capital Markets Raises Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Price Target to C$5.50

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) had its target price raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.85 to C$5.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 4.96% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of TSE:MR.UN traded up C$0.12 on Monday, hitting C$5.24. 10,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,759. Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$2.61 and a 12 month high of C$8.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$68.39 million and a PE ratio of -2.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 247.12, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

About Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 2.93 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan; and Kelowna, British Columbia.

