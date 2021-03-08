BMO Capital Markets Raises Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Price Target to C$5.50

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) had its target price raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.85 to C$5.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 4.96% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of TSE:MR.UN traded up C$0.12 on Monday, hitting C$5.24. 10,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,759. Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$2.61 and a 12 month high of C$8.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$68.39 million and a PE ratio of -2.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 247.12, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.07.
About Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust
