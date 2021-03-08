Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) PT Raised to C$0.75

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) had its target price increased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$0.45 to C$0.75 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 5.63% from the company’s previous close.

SGY has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.40 to C$0.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.50 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.50 to C$0.75 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “underpeform” rating and set a C$0.25 price objective on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Surge Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$0.60.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

SGY stock traded up C$0.02 on Monday, hitting C$0.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,320,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,591. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.30. Surge Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.14 and a 1 year high of C$0.76. The stock has a market cap of C$241.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24,891.33.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.