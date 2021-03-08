PetroNeft Resources (LON:PTR) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.07

PetroNeft Resources plc (LON:PTR) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.07 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.05 ($0.04), with a volume of 2758218 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.75 ($0.04).

The stock has a market capitalization of £25.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.80.

About PetroNeft Resources (LON:PTR)

PetroNeft Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Russia. The company's primary assets are a 50% operating interest in Licence 61 that covers 4,991 square kilometers in the Tomsk Oblast; and a 50% operating interest in Licence 67 covering 2,447 square kilometers located in the Tomsk Oblast.

