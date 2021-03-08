Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Hits New 12-Month High at $536.00

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$536.00 and last traded at C$535.50, with a volume of 25612 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$517.16.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FFH shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$500.00 to C$550.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Fairfax Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$500.00 to C$590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$525.00 to C$600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.29, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 82.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$492.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$433.08.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$42.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$17.86 by C$24.73. The business had revenue of C$8.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.98 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 48.1899962 EPS for the current year.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It insures against losses to property from fire, explosion, earthquake, windstorm, flood, boiler explosion, machinery breakdown, and construction defects, as well as underwrites automobile, commercial and personal property, and crop insurance.

