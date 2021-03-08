Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.94

Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.94 and last traded at $34.73, with a volume of 7402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.08.

MDP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Meredith from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meredith from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $1.07. Meredith had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 37.46%. The company had revenue of $901.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Meredith Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Meredith during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,153,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meredith by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Meredith by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 39,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 16,320 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meredith in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,189,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Meredith in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,797,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Meredith Company Profile (NYSE:MDP)

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

