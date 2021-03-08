LS Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 15,253 Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vonage by 529.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,489,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,680 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vonage by 36.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,697,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,830,000 after acquiring an additional 986,486 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Vonage by 156.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 723,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 441,738 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Vonage by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,782,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,754,000 after purchasing an additional 317,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Vonage by 161.1% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 453,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 279,857 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VG stock opened at $12.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.79, a P/E/G ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.18 and a 52 week high of $15.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.05.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Vonage had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. Analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Summit Insights restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.86.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,731,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,299,504.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $735,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,734,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,485,112.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 425,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,255,000 in the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

