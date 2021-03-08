LS Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $342,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 3,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 12,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,232,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 29,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $3,337,645.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,152,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,182 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,167 over the last 90 days. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.78.

NYSE:RL opened at $122.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of -97.76, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $125.65.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

