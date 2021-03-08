Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

NCLH stock opened at $28.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.87.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($0.16). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $2,265,143.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,249 shares in the company, valued at $7,062,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on NCLH shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Macquarie raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.97.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye.

