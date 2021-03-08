Brokerages Expect AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Will Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) will report $0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. AMERISAFE posted earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AMERISAFE.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.36. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 26.84%.

In related news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,350 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $78,381.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,089 shares in the company, valued at $585,767.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 1.5% during the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 19,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 6.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 2.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMSF stock traded up $1.61 on Wednesday, reaching $63.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,584. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.33. AMERISAFE has a 1 year low of $48.02 and a 1 year high of $70.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 23.48%.

AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

