Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

LPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $392,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $354,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $924,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 143,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 42,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 21,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.45. 34,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.97. The company has a market capitalization of $414.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 4.72. Laredo Petroleum has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $39.42.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.04. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 111.63%. Equities research analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities.

