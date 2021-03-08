HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €66.86 ($78.66).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HEI shares. UBS Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Independent Research set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of ETR:HEI traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €70.48 ($82.92). 657,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,290. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.17. HeidelbergCement AG has a one year low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a one year high of €70.88 ($83.39). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €64.53 and a 200 day moving average of €58.58.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

