TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.43

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.43 and last traded at $19.33, with a volume of 80558 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.91.

TGNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Huber Research lowered shares of TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of TEGNA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TEGNA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The company had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.10 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGNA. Norges Bank bought a new position in TEGNA during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,066,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,234,000. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its position in TEGNA by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,991,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,417 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in TEGNA by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,100,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,204,000 after acquiring an additional 910,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,645,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

